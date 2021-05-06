Heavy rain and thunderstorms possible through early Saturday morning

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Cloudy skies and increasing moisture associated with an upper disturbance and surface trough in the area will lead to increasing rainfall chances statewide overnight through Friday night. Heavy showers and a few storms will remain possible through this time, which increases the threat for localized flash flooding. In addition to the potential for heavy rainfall, a wintry mix is possible at the summits of the Big Island overnight into Friday. Conditions should gradually begin to improve and trend back toward a typical trade wind pattern over the weekend through early next week.

