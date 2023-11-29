HONOLULU (KHON2) — A “kona low” (leeward low) located to the northwest of the islands is causing southerly winds and showers. The weather is becoming increasingly unsettled, with the possibility of heavy rain and thunderstorms persisting until Friday. While shower coverage will gradually decrease from Friday through the weekend, there is still the potential for locally heavy showers, especially as the associated upper-level low persists.
Heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms through Saturday
by: Justin Cruz
Posted:
Updated: