Heavy downpours possible for leeward areas during the afternoon hours

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Light and variable winds will prevail the next couple of days, with trade winds gradually strengthening Wednesday and Thursday before becoming breezy next weekend. The light winds will allow low clouds and showers to focus over interior locations during the day, but an overall increase in showers is expected through Tuesday over Kauai and Oahu as an upper-level disturbance moves through, with a few heavy showers possible. The upper-level disturbance will also bring a thick layer of mid and high clouds on Tuesday that will gradually diminish on Wednesday. The returning trade winds will bring just a few windward showers.