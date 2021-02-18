Heavy downpours expected for Kauai, with an increase in scattered windward and mauka showers for the rest of the state

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A lingering upper trough near the state will produce a cloudy and somewhat wet trade wind weather pattern through Friday.

A ragged band of layered clouds, marking a front, extends northeast to southwest across waters west of Kauai, with the ill- defined leading edge of the cloud band just across Kauai Thursday morning.

Brief heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms formed within this cloud band overnight but have decreased over the past few hours.

High pressure far north and northeast of the state will drive moderate to breezy trade winds.

A gradual drying trend is expected for the weekend, with easterly trade winds continuing early next week.