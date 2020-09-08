Hawaii Weather: Moderate trades to push light showers through the islands

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A ridge of high pressure north of the state will keep light to moderate trades in place through Tuesday night. A band of low clouds and showers will bring a modest increase in rainfall coverage to windward areas tonight and again Tuesday night, with a few showers possibly reaching the parched leeward sections of the islands. The trades should increase into the moderate to locally breezy range Wednesday and Thursday, with a drier airmass bringing a decrease in shower activity statewide during this time. This drier airmass should persist through Friday, with the trades easing back to moderate levels. The trades should ease further over the weekend into early next week, with showers becoming a bit more common in windward areas, and a few showers developing each afternoon and early evening hours over leeward and interior locales