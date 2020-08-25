Hawaii Weather: Light trades and mostly sunny skies for the islands this week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Latest radar and satellite imagery are showing mostly dry weather across the state this evening with very little shower activity upstream of the state.

A ridge of high pressure north of the state will maintain moderate trade winds throughout the work week. Clouds and passing showers will favor windward and mountain areas, especially during the overnight and early morning hours. In addition, expect clouds and a few showers each afternoon over the upslope sections of the leeward Big Island. In the upper levels of the atmosphere, we have a high strengthening over the area throughout the week, which should keep showers on the light side.

Trade winds could become breezy over the weekend as the high far northeast of the state strengthens.