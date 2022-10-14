HONOLULU (KHON2) — A high surf advisory is in effect for north-facing shores of Oahu, Kauai, Maui, Molokai and Niihau until 6 a.m. Saturday.

The National Weather Service reports large breaking waves of 10 to 15 feet.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

Ocean Safety Bureau officials on Kauai advise no swimming or snorkeling for north- and west-facing shores while the advisory is in effect. Entering waters in impacted areas can be hazardous.

As conditions develop, this advisory may be extended or modified.

After a humid and rainy workweek, high pressure northwest of the islands will move slowly east the next couple of days. NWS says this will help increase trade winds into Saturday. Over the weekend, mostly dry weather is expected as the atmosphere becomes more stable.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Winds are expected to get weaker at the start of next week as another front approaches.