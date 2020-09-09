Hawaii Weather: Drier trade wind weather pattern returns starting Thursday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Trade winds are expected to strengthen slightly Wednesday into Thursday as a ridge noses in to our north and a trough passes south of the islands, tightening the pressure gradient. Clouds and showers will continue to focus windward and mauka.

Winds will weaken Friday into early next week as the trough moves away and a weaker high is established north of the state.

A drier airmass will move into the islands Thursday and Friday. Clouds and showers may increase in coverage over the weekend, mainly for windward areas, as a midlevel trough passes westward over the island chain. Showers should be on the decreasing trend during the day Monday.