Gusty winds to slightly ease off

HONOLULU (KHON2) – High pressure passing north of the state will produce locally strong trade winds into tonight.

Showers will be focused over windward slopes and will be occasionally carried to leeward areas.

Trades will gradually ease during the weekend but will remain breezy and gusty.

Moderate trade winds are expected through most of next week.

Trade winds will remain breezy through the weekend, and leeward relative humidity values will drop down to 50 percent or less each afternoon.

With abnormally dry long term conditions in place over leeward areas, there will be elevated fire weather concerns, though Red Flag Warnings do not appear likely.