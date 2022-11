HONOLULU (KHON2) – Strengthening high pressure to the north will generate breezy to locally strong trade winds into Tuesday.

Passing showers will primarily focus over windward coasts and slopes, but some showers will briefly drift over leeward areas.

A cold front is expected to sweep down the island chain on Thanksgiving, delivering a brief period of showers to most areas, followed by very strong and gusty northeast winds that will ease by next weekend.