Gusty winds are expected to follow a cold front statewide by Thursday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Wet and unsettled weather will remain this week. Locally breezy easterly winds will turn southeasterly and diminish during mid-week.

Locally heavy rain will be possible throughout this time with a chance for thunderstorms over Maui and the Big Island.

Gusty northerly winds will accompany a cold front that will push through the islands Thursday night through Friday. Heavy rain and flash flood potential will exist from Friday into next week.

