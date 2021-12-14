Gusty winds are expected to ease by Thursday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Today’s gusty trade winds will gradually ease Wednesday and Thursday, then turn to the southeast and diminish further Friday and Saturday.

Stronger east to southeast winds are possible Sunday into next week. A cloud and shower band will linger over the area through Wednesday, bringing passing showers to most windward communities, with some showers spreading leeward.

After a somewhat drier period Thursday into Saturday, moisture may increase again over the weekend, with the potential for heavy rain Sunday into next week.