HONOLULU (KHON2) — High-pressure north of the state will keep breezy to locally windy conditions in place through the 4th of July Holiday weekend.

Fairly typical trade wind weather will prevail through Saturday, with showers favoring windward and mauka areas, with the eastern islands seeing more showers than the western end of the state.

An upper-level trough will pass over the islands Saturday night through Sunday night, bringing an uptick in showers to windward and mauka areas, and sending a few showers into leeward communities.