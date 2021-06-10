Gusty trade winds will persist through Friday and weaken over the weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gusty trade winds will persist through Friday, but the trades will weaken slightly this weekend.

Low clouds and brief trade showers will continue along windward facing sections, especially during nights and mornings.

Leeward areas of the smaller islands will be mostly dry, but upslope sections of the leeward Big Island will continue to have isolated showers each afternoon and evening.

The trade winds are expected to gradually strengthen again early next week.

A small craft advisory remains in effect.