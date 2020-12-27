Gusty trade winds will begin to ease off

HONOLULU (KHON2) – An upper level disturbance moving into the state from the north and a low level shower band associated with the remnants of an old cold front over the northwestern islands will bring periods of showers over the state, favoring the windward and mountain areas.

These statewide wet weather will diminish for most areas through the day on Sunday as the upper disturbance drifts south through the Big Island, and the low level cloud band lifts north of the state.

Trade wind directions will become more east southeasterly from Sunday night through Wednesday with the possibility of increasing VOG levels over some of the smaller islands.

Moderate to breezy northeasterly trade winds will return by New Years Eve just in time for the New Years celebrations.