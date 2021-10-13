Gusty trade winds through the end of the work week

Weather Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gusty trade winds continue to blow through the islands. For Thursday and Friday expect the winds to exceed 20 mph with stronger gusts. Winds are expected to ease this weekend with sunshine and light windward showers.

