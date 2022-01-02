Gust Front explained with Dr. Alison Nugent

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Did you see it? An ominous cloud that looked to be out of a movie rolled through urban Honolulu Sunday afternoon.

Dr. Alison Nugent, Assistant Professor of Atmospheric Sciences, said, “Earlier today, a thunderstorm passed across the Honolulu metro area and before it came, there was this linear feature, an apocalyptic looking cloud and what that is is a gust front or shelf cloud, and it forms at the leading edge of a thunderstorm.

A whole bunch of air gets dragged downwards and it spreads outwards along the ocean or the land surface, lifting air ahead of it.

And as that air lifts, it forms that shelf cloud that we saw.”