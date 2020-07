HONOLULU (KHON2)

Moderate to breezy trades will continue through Monday, with an increase in trade showers expected beginning Monday night as an upper level low nears the state.

A more active shower pattern will hold through the middle of next week as the trade winds ease into the light to moderate range.

A more typical trade wind shower regime will return for the end of the week, with lighter trades holding through Friday, then becoming breezy next weekend.