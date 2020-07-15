Gradually decreasing trade winds expected for the rest of this week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gradually decreasing trade winds are in the forecast for the rest of this week. Enhanced shower activity through this morning will also decrease in coverage through Thursday as the low level trough moves westward away from the island chain.

Another low level disturbance moves into the region from the east on Friday bringing another brief period of enhanced rain showers to the islands.

Stronger trade winds return from Saturday into the first half of next week as high pressure builds in from the north. Wet trade wind weather remains in the forecast for Sunday.