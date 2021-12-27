Gloomy weather with breezy trade winds, rain are expected this week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Moderate to breezy trade winds will continue through the middle of the week, delivering showery low clouds to windward and mauka areas, with a few showers spreading to leeward communities as well.

High clouds will continue to stream overhead during the next several days, bringing considerable cloudiness at times.

The potential for unsettled weather increases from Thursday through the weekend, with southeast winds bringing periods of moderate to heavy rain.

