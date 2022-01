HONOLULU (KHON2) -- As COVID cases skyrocketed past the 4,000 mark on Thursday, Jan. 6, some schools have already shifted to distance learning as a precaution. Absent teachers also remain well over 1,000, and one substitute said some of those absences are likely unvaccinated teachers unable to get tested in time.

As COVID case counts continue to rise in the community, every aspect of life gets impacted -- including schools. The Hawaii Department of Education (HDOE) reported 1600 teachers were absent on Wednesday, Jan. 5, as half of them were out sick.