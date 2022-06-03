HONOLULU (KHON2) — Trade winds will be at gentle to locally moderate strength through the weekend, then briefly pick up to moderate strength again Monday and Tuesday.

The stable trade winds will focus showers over windward areas, and leeward Big Island slopes will continue to experience afternoon clouds and scattered showers.

Sea breezes will overpower the weak trade winds over leeward areas from Maui to Kauai, leading to afternoon clouds, though showers will be sparse.