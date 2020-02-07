GALLERY: Weather photos and videos from across the islands

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Mauna Kea, Mauna Loa, and the Haleakala Summits until noon of Friday, February 7.

The image above shows the summit of Mauna Kea covered in snow.

This happened Thursday, February 6th.

This photo was taken by the staff at the Canada-France-Hawaii telescope.

The average wind speed at the summit of Mauna Kea Friday morning at 7a.m. was 87.5 mph.

Courtesy: Zerin Menino

Snow has also fallen and covered Maui’s highest peak. Accumulations of 1-3″ are in the forecast until noon Friday.

This video of Haleakalā was taken my Maui Now.