Funnel cloud spotted off Maui

Weather Blog
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A funnel cloud was spotted off Maui on Wednesday afternoon, March 3.

This funnel cloud was produced by light winds and daytime heating.

A funnel cloud usually appears as a cone or needle-like shaped cloud. It’s made up of condensed water droplets and includes wind that rotates and extends from the base. It is also known to not touch the ground or water surface.

