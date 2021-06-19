Funnel cloud formed over central Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The upper level low north of the state continues to slowly drift away from the area this afternoon.

Brief heavy showers were seen earlier this afternoon across select leeward areas especially over Oahu and the Big Island.

Stable conditions will return tonight and we should see light to moderate trades through at least the first half of the new week.

The weaker trade wind flow should allow sea breezes to develop each afternoon across select leeward areas, followed by land breezes at night.