HONOLULU (KHON2) — Storm front remnants will feed windward showers into Maui County and Hawaii Island through Friday. Showers will become more prevalent state-wide this weekend with some heavy rain expected for windward areas. Stronger winds may push showers to leeward areas at times. Drier conditions return next Wednesday.
Frequent showers for Maui County and Hawaii Island, expanding state-wide this weekend
by: Justin Cruz
Posted:
Updated:
