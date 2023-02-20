HONOLULU (KHON2) — The County of Kauai remains under a flood watch through Tuesday afternoon as a “deep low settles several hundred miles west” of the island, the National Weather Service reported Monday morning.

The NWS said that the west end of the state could see the chance for flooding rain increase Monday through the night due to excessive rainfall.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to increase and because the ground is saturated, the NWS is warning that flash flooding could occur on Kauai and Niihau.

Much of the state will continue to see rainy conditions for the next couple days.

The system will weaken and move away from the state Wednesday and Thursday.

Breezy trade winds are expected after the system has passed.

Heading into the weekend, Hawaii will see showers with breezy trade winds.