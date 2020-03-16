Flooding a big threat in coming days

HONOLULU (KHON2)

A weak surface trough near Oahu this evening will continue to drift slowly westward as deeper tropical moisture is pulled northward over the state.

Numerous showers, heavy at times, currently over Maui County and Oahu are moving northward with the deeper moisture into Kauai County this evening.

Expect increasing rainfall trends across the state with moderate southeast to south winds over the next 24 hours as a kona low sets up just west of Kauai on Monday.

All islands remain under an elevated threat for flash flooding through Tuesday.

The latest guidance shows the kona low lingering west of the islands through Wednesday before weakening and drifting northward from Thursday and Friday.

Periods of unsettled weather remain in the forecast through the end of this week.

Easterly trade winds with drying trends will fill in across the region from Friday to Saturday as the low drifts further north away from the state.