HONOLULU (KHON2) – Deep tropical moisture being drawn northward ahead of an approaching cold front and an upper disturbance will lead to an increasing threat of heavy rainfall tonight through the first half of the week.

Strengthening southerly winds, periods of heavy rainfall, and thunderstorms will accompany this front as it moves through from west to east.

The active pattern will continue through the second half of the week as another system approaches and moves into the area.