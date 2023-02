HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for all islands as a Kona Low brings heavy rainfall, starting Thursday morning.

Big Island will feel the effects first, starting on Thursday. Flash flooding is possible due to the heavy rainfall rates that are expected.

The threat is expected to spread to all islands and last through Saturday afternoon.