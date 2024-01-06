HONOLULU (KHON2) – East-southeastly winds will veer more southerly through Sunday as high pressure far northeast of the islands moves farther east away from the state and a cold front approaches from the northwest.

A period of active weather will begin Sunday night and persist through mid-week as the front moves over the state and brings the potential for heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty southerly winds.

A Flood Watch has been issued for all Hawaiian Islands and will be in effect from Sunday evening through Tuesday afternoon.

Another system will quickly follow during the second half of next week, continuing the threat for unsettled weather into early next weekend.