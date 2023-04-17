HONOLULU (KHON2) – Light to moderate southeast winds will bring spotty showers to the islands with brief downpours possible tonight.

Winds will shift from the south and become gusty Tuesday as a front approaches.

The front will move across the island chain Tuesday through Thursday, bringing widespread rainfall and the potential for heavy showers and thunderstorms.

Winds will diminish Wednesday night and Thursday as the front stalls and weakens near the Big Island.

Over the weekend, drier weather is expected with moderate east winds.