HONOLULU (KHON2) – A cold front will bring the threat of heavy rain and flooding to Kauai this evening, Oahu late tonight and early Wednesday, and Maui County and the Big Island Wednesday through Thursday.

Thunderstorms are also possible.

Drier weather and lighter winds will quickly fill in behind the front, with light and variable winds on Thursday.

Light to moderate east to southeast winds will develop on Friday and continue into the weekend, delivering just a few showers.