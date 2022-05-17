HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for Kauai on Tuesday, May 17, at around 3:25 a.m.

The watch will be in effect from morning to night on Wednesday, May 18.

Email storm photos to news@khon2.com to be featured online, on-air and social media

According to NWS, bands of showers in advance of an approaching front may bring heavy rainfall to Kauai and Niihau.

NWS said flood-prone roads and other low-lying areas may be closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to rapid runoff.

NWS said the public should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued.

According to NWS, a flood watch means that conditions are favorable for flash flooding. Flash flooding is life-threatening. Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.

Southeast winds will generate scattered showers and afternoon sea breeze clouds today.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

Rainfall will increase across the western and central ends of the state through Thursday in advance of an approaching front, with locally heavy rainfall and possible thunderstorms potentially generating flooding concerns. Conditions should improve by the weekend.