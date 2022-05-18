HONOLULU (KHON2) — A flood watch is in effect for Kauai and Niihau on May 18 and it was issued by the National Weather Service at around 3:38 a.m.

The watch will continue until late in the evening on Wednesday, May 18.

According to NWS, flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. Flood-prone roads and other low-lying areas may be closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to rapid off.

NWS said Bands of heavy rain in advance of an approaching front will increase the threat of flash flooding across Kauai today and tonight.

Also, NWS said flash flooding is life-threatening. Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.

Southerly winds will focus clouds and showers across leeward areas for the next few days. Heavy rainfall will bring the potential for flooding to Kauai through tonight.

A few thunderstorms are also possible. For the remaining islands, coverage and duration of heavier showers is expected to be limited.