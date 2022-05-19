HONOLULU (KHON2) — A flood watch is in effect for Kauai and Niihau until the afternoon of Thursday, May 19.

According to the National Weather Service, flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible.

Lingering clouds and showers will persist across the state today. The threat of flooding and heavy rain is greatest over Kauai, but expecting improving conditions by this afternoon.

Brief periods of locally heavy rain are possible through Friday statewide. A more typical trade wind pattern is expected by Sunday.