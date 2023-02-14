HONOLULU (KHON2) — Although showers have increased overall this week, the heavier rain and potential thunderstorm activity is expected to ramp up Thursday through Saturday. Be prepared for heavy showers and sporadic thunderstorms through next week.

Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible for all the main Hawaiian islands.

Significant flooding may occur due to the overflow of streams and drainages. Roads in several areas may be closed, along with property damage in urban or low lying spots due to runoff. Landslides may also occur in areas with steep terrain.



