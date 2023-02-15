HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service issued a Flood Watch on Tuesday ahead of a storm system that is expected to drop a lot of rain on Hawaii.

The rain will begin Late Thursday for the Big Island, Maui County and eventually the entire island chain Thursday night into Friday, continuing into Saturday. The low will move over Kauai then eventually sit just to the west of Hawaii.

The winds should remain relatively low until the low moves to the west and the winds pick up strength from the southeast.

The most rain will fall on the Big Island with the possibility of up to a half of foot of rain, especially on the southern slopes.

Maui County may see 3” of rain with more expected on along the southern slopes.

Oahu and Kauai are seeing scattered, moderate rain today which is not helping the situation.

With saturated grounds, flooding, rock falls, thunderstorms, downed trees, and power lines that is all possible, mostly Thursday night into Saturday afternoon.

After a small break Sunday into Monday, another round of moderate to heavy rain is expected through midweek next week. Anyone in a flood-prone area or an area that has had rock falls should be alert through this weather event.