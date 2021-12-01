Flood advisory posted for West Maui Mountains

HONOLULU (KHON2) — FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE ISLAND OF MAUI IN MAUI COUNTY

* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall.

* WHERE…The island of Maui in Maui County.

* WHEN…Until 815 PM HST.

* IMPACTS…Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – At 513 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over the West Maui Mountains.

Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

Some locations that will experience flooding include: Kahului, Waihee, Kahakuloa, Waiehu, Wailuku and Waikapu.

