Flood advisory posted for Oahu through this afternoon

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a flood advisory for the island of Oahu in Honolulu County until 345 PM HST.

At 1236 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over southern half of Oahu.

Rain was falling at a rate of up to 1 inch per hour, with the heaviest showers observed near Kapolei and Nanakuli.

Some locations that will experience flooding include: Honolulu, Waipio, Pearl City, Aiea, Halawa, Waikele, Waipahu, Salt Lake, Moanalua, Mililani, Kunia, Iroquois Point, Kalihi, Waiahole, Ewa Beach, Wheeler Field, Ahuimanu, Kahaluu, Wahiawa and Waikane.