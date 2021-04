The National Weather Service in Honolulu as issued a flood advisory for the island of Oahu until 6:30 PM Wednesday.

Radar indicated heavy rain over the southern end of the Koolau Mountains from Maunawili to Waimanalo.

Rain was falling at a rate of up to 1.5 inches per hour.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to: Kailua, Hawaii Kai, Manoa, Kaneohe, Kalihi, Bellows Air Force Station, Waimanalo Beach, Kuliouou, Kalama Valley, Koko Crater, Sandy Beach and Makapuu Point.