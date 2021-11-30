Flood advisory issued for portions of Oahu through 5:15p Tuesday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — At 203 PM HST, radar and automated rain gages indicated that heavy rain was occurring over the slopes of the Koolau Range.

Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

The rainfall will affect driving conditions along the H-3 Freeway, Likelike Highway, and Pali Highway.

Streams along the slopes of the Koolaus will also have elevated levels.

Some locations that will experience flooding include: Honolulu, Waipio, Waiahole, Waikane, Kahaluu, Ahuimanu, Aiea, Pearl City, Kaaawa, Halawa, Mililani, Punaluu, Moanalua, Salt Lake, Kaneohe, Wahiawa, Kalihi, Wheeler Field, Hauula and Kaneohe Marine Base.