Flood advisory issued for Oahu until 5 p.m.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for the island of Oahu until 5 p.m. on May 13.

Weather officials say that around 1:54 p.m. the radar heavy rain showers near Nanakuli and Waialua.

These showers are nearly stationary with rainfall rates of up to 2 inches per hour.

Additional showers are expected to develop through the afternoon. Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Mililani, Waianae, Wheeler Field, Kunia, Kapolei, Waikele, Wahiawa, Waialua, Schofield Barracks, Aiea, Pearl City, and Waipahu.

The NWS advises people to stay away from streams, drainage ditches, and low lying areas prone to flooding. Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility, and poor braking action.

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 5 p.m. if heavy rain persists.