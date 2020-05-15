Flood advisory issued for Oahu until 4 p.m. Thursday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for the island of Oahu until 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 14.

At 12:55 p.m. the radar indicated slow-moving moderate to heavy showers over portions of windward Oahu, with rainfall rates up to two inches per hour affecting the area from Kaaawa to Maunawili, according to the NWS.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Waiahole, Heeia, Kahaluu, Ahuimanu, and Waikane.

If heavy rain persists, the advisory may extend past 4 p.m.