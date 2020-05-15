Live Now
Flood advisory issued for Oahu until 4 p.m. Thursday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for the island of Oahu until 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 14.

At 12:55 p.m. the radar indicated slow-moving moderate to heavy showers over portions of windward Oahu, with rainfall rates up to two inches per hour affecting the area from Kaaawa to Maunawili, according to the NWS.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Waiahole, Heeia, Kahaluu, Ahuimanu, and Waikane. 

If heavy rain persists, the advisory may extend past 4 p.m.

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

82° / 64°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 82° 64°

Friday

82° / 66°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 82° 66°

Saturday

81° / 68°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 81° 68°

Sunday

81° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 81° 67°

Monday

80° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 80° 67°

Tuesday

80° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 80° 67°

Wednesday

80° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 80° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

74°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
74°

72°

8 PM
Clear
0%
72°

71°

9 PM
Clear
10%
71°

69°

10 PM
Clear
10%
69°

68°

11 PM
Clear
10%
68°

67°

12 AM
Clear
10%
67°

67°

1 AM
Clear
10%
67°

66°

2 AM
Clear
10%
66°

66°

3 AM
Clear
10%
66°

66°

4 AM
Clear
10%
66°

66°

5 AM
Clear
10%
66°

66°

6 AM
Sunny
10%
66°

69°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
69°

73°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
73°

76°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
76°

79°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
79°

80°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
80°

82°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

82°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

82°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

81°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

80°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

78°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
78°

