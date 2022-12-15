HONOLULU (KHON2) — Flood advisory from the National Weather Service office in Honolulu…

…FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM HST FRIDAY FOR THE ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY…

* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE…The island of Oahu in Honolulu County. * WHEN…Until 145 AM HST.

* IMPACTS…Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – At 1033 PM HST, radar indicated bands of heavy rain moving over the western side of Oahu. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. – Some locations that will experience flooding include: Schofield Barracks, Wheeler Field, Haleiwa, Waipahu, Makakilo, Pearl City, Kapolei, Barbers Point, Whitmore Village, and Lualualei.