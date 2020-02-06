Flood advisory issued for Oahu through 11p Wednesday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a flood advisory for the island of Oahu in Honolulu County until 1100 PM HST.

At 802 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain between Dillingham Airfield and Kaena Point.

Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 3 inches per hour.

Additional heavy rain shower bands are moving into Oahu from the southwest direction as a cold front drifts eastward across the island this evening.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to the entire island of Oahu.