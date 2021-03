HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flash Flood Warning for the island of Oahu until 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

All islands are currently under a Flash Flood Watch until 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

Evacuation orders remain in place on Maui after historic flooding swept through Haiku.

Courtesy: Kathleen Fukuoka

Emergency shelters are open at Pai’a Community Center and Hana High School.