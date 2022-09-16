HONOLULU (KHON2) — Heavy rain has triggered a flood advisory for Oahu through 5:15p Friday. Showers should diminish gradually Friday evening.

At 216 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over portions of central and windward Oahu.

Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

Some locations that will experience flooding include: Waikane, Waiahole, Kahaluu, Ahuimanu, Kaaawa, Punaluu, Mililani, Wahiawa, Kaneohe, Hauula, Wheeler Field, Kalihi, Kaneohe Marine Base, Schofield Barracks, Maunawili, Kailua, Manoa, Kahana Valley State Park, Kualoa and Heeia.