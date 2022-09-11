HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for Oahu on Sunday, Sept. 11, at 12:38 p.m.

The advisory will remain in effect until 3:45 p.m.

According to NWS, radar indicated heavy rain over Leeward Oahu on the Waianae Coast. Rain was falling at a rate of one to three inches per hour.

NWS said some locations that will experience flooding include Waianae, Nanakuli, Makakilo, Kapolei, Barbers Point, Ewa Beach, Lualualei, Maili, Makaha, Makua Valley, Kookina, Kaena State Park, Campbell Industrial Park and Kalaeloa Airport.

As a precautionary, residents and visitors are advised to stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding, according to NWS.

NWS said the advisory may need to be extended beyond 3:45 p.m. if flooding persists.