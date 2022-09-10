HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for Oahu at 12:04 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10.

The advisory will remain in effect until 3:15 p.m.

According to NWS, a radar indicated heavy rain over leeward Oahu. Rain is expected to fall at one to two inches per hour.

NWS said locations that will experience flooding include Waianae, Nanakuli, Makakilo, Waialua, Kapolei, Barbers Point, Ewa Beach, Lualualei, Maili, Makaha, Makua Valley, Koolina, Mokuleia, Campbell Industrial Park, Dillingham Field Kalaeloa Airport and Kaena State Park.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution as minor flooding may happen on roads, in poor drainage areas and in streams.